Spunbond Nonwoven Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spunbond Nonwoven in global, including the following market information:
- Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)
- Global top five Spunbond Nonwoven companies in 2020 (%)
The global Spunbond Nonwoven market was valued at 11680 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13720 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Spunbond Nonwoven manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- PP
- PE
- Polyester
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Personal Care & Hygiene
- Medical
- Agriculture
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Others
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schouw
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Johns Manville
- Fitesa S.A.
- RadiciGroup SpA
- Avgol Nonwovens
- Kimberly-Clark
- Berry Plastics
- Toray Industries
- Asahi Kasei
- Pegas Nonwovens SA
- Kuraray
- Kolon Industries
- DuPont
- Mogul
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spunbond Nonwoven Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spunbond Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spunbond Nonwoven Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spunbond Nonwoven Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbond Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
