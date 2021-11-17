Spunbond Nonwoven Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spunbond Nonwoven in global, including the following market information:

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm)

Global top five Spunbond Nonwoven companies in 2020 (%)

The global Spunbond Nonwoven market was valued at 11680 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13720 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Spunbond Nonwoven manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PP

PE

Polyester

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Personal Care & Hygiene

Medical

Agriculture

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Spunbond Nonwoven sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schouw

Mitsui Chemicals

Johns Manville

Fitesa S.A.

RadiciGroup SpA

Avgol Nonwovens

Kimberly-Clark

Berry Plastics

Toray Industries

Asahi Kasei

Pegas Nonwovens SA

Kuraray

Kolon Industries

DuPont

Mogul

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spunbond Nonwoven Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spunbond Nonwoven Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spunbond Nonwoven Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spunbond Nonwoven Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbond Nonwoven Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunbond Nonwoven Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

