Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.
Global Power Semiconductor Switches main players are Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 50%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market
In 2020, the global Power Semiconductor Switches market size was US$ 6301.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8985.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.
Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Semiconductor Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented into
- Power MOSFETs
- IGBTs
- Bipolar Power Transistors
- Thyristors
Segment by Application, the Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented into
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial & Power
- Consumer
- Computing & Communications
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Power Semiconductor Switches Market Share Analysis
Power Semiconductor Switches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Power Semiconductor Switches product introduction, recent developments, Power Semiconductor Switches sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- ON Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc
- Fuji Electric
- Renesas Electronics
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Sanken
- Nexperia
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Microchip Technology
- Semikron Inc
- IXYS
- ABB Ltd.
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Power MOSFETs
1.2.3 IGBTs
1.2.4 Bipolar Power Transistors
1.2.5 Thyristors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Industrial & Power
1.3.4 Consumer
1.3.5 Computing & Communications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Power Semiconductor Switches Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/