Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

Global Power Semiconductor Switches main players are Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 50%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market

In 2020, the global Power Semiconductor Switches market size was US$ 6301.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8985.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Semiconductor Switches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented into

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

Segment by Application, the Power Semiconductor Switches market is segmented into

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Power Semiconductor Switches Market Share Analysis

Power Semiconductor Switches market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Power Semiconductor Switches product introduction, recent developments, Power Semiconductor Switches sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Sanken

Nexperia

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Microchip Technology

Semikron Inc

IXYS

ABB Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Power MOSFETs

1.2.3 IGBTs

1.2.4 Bipolar Power Transistors

1.2.5 Thyristors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial & Power

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Computing & Communications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Power Semiconductor Switches Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

