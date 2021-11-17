Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Disc Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) are sophisticated electronic devices manufactured using complex technologies.

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the EU, North America and Asia Pacific. Among them, China revenue accounted for more than 37% of the total output of global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor. ABB is the world leading manufacturer of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor in the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market

In 2020, the global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market size was US$ 891.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 982.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Scope and Market Size

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market is segmented into

LV MOV

HV-MV MOV

Segment by Application, the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market is segmented into

Telecommunication

Power

Building

Railway

Petrochemical

New Energy

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Share Analysis

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Disc Metal Oxide Varistor product introduction, recent developments, Disc Metal Oxide Varistor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

SIEMENS

TOSHIBA

Elpro

MacLean Power Systems

OTOWA Electric

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

Nanyang Jinguan

Pinggao

RIGHT ELECTRIC

Zhejiang Bitai

YUEQING TIANYI

Nanyang Zhongwei

Nanyang Jinniu

Wuhan Yinghe

