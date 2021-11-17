Oilfield Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oilfield Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Oilfield Services market was valued at 206570 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 264490 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Oilfield Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Drilling Services

Workover & Completion Services

Production Services

Processing & Separation Services

Geophysical Services

China Oilfield Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Oilfield Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oilfield Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oilfield Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

COSL

Archer

Expro

Trican Well Service

Basic Energy Services

Nabors

Pioneer Energy Services

Saipem

Patterson-UTI

Liberty Oilfield Services

Helmerich & Payne

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Welltec

Transocean

Petrofrac

RPC

AlMansoori

ADES

Eurasia Drilling

KCA Deutag

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

