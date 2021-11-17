Oilfield Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oilfield Services in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Oilfield Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Oilfield Services market was valued at 206570 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 264490 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Oilfield Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oilfield Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Drilling Services
- Workover & Completion Services
- Production Services
- Processing & Separation Services
- Geophysical Services
China Oilfield Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Global Oilfield Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Oilfield Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Oilfield Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Oilfield Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Schlumberger
- Halliburton
- Baker Hughes (GE)
- Weatherford
- National Oilwell Varco
- TechnipFMC
- COSL
- Archer
- Expro
- Trican Well Service
- Basic Energy Services
- Nabors
- Pioneer Energy Services
- Saipem
- Patterson-UTI
- Liberty Oilfield Services
- Helmerich & Payne
- Calfrac Well Services
- Key Energy Services
- Welltec
- Transocean
- Petrofrac
- RPC
- AlMansoori
- ADES
- Eurasia Drilling
- KCA Deutag
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Oilfield Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
