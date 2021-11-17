Smart Factory Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.

Global Smart Factory key players include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 25%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Process Manufacturing is the largest segment, with a share nearly 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil and Gas, followed by Automobile and transportation, Chemical and material, Food and beverage, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Factory Market

In 2020, the global Smart Factory market size was US$ 57520 million and it is expected to reach US$ 117920 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Smart Factory Scope and Market Size

Smart Factory market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Factory market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Smart Factory market is segmented into

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others

Segment by Application, the Smart Factory market is segmented into

Automobile and transportation

Food and beverage

Electrical and electronics

Chemical and material

Oil and Gas

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Smart Factory Market Share Analysis

Smart Factory market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Smart Factory product introduction, recent developments, Smart Factory sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

