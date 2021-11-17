Smart Factory Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.
Global Smart Factory key players include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 25%.
North America is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.
In terms of product, Process Manufacturing is the largest segment, with a share nearly 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil and Gas, followed by Automobile and transportation, Chemical and material, Food and beverage, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Factory Market
In 2020, the global Smart Factory market size was US$ 57520 million and it is expected to reach US$ 117920 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Smart Factory Scope and Market Size
Smart Factory market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Factory market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Smart Factory market is segmented into
- Process Manufacturing
- Discrete Manufacturing
- Others
Segment by Application, the Smart Factory market is segmented into
- Automobile and transportation
- Food and beverage
- Electrical and electronics
- Chemical and material
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Smart Factory Market Share Analysis
Smart Factory market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Smart Factory product introduction, recent developments, Smart Factory sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- General Electric Company
- Emerson Electric Company
- Schnieder Electric
- Atos SE
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
- Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Factory Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Factory Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Process Manufacturing
1.2.3 Discrete Manufacturing
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Factory Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobile and transportation
1.3.3 Food and beverage
1.3.4 Electrical and electronics
1.3.5 Chemical and material
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smart Factory Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Smart Factory Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Smart Factory Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Smart Factory Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Smart Factory Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Smart Factory Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Smart Factory Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Smart Factory Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Smart Factory Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Smart Factory Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Smart Factory Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Smart Factory Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/