Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

The discrete industries segment dominated the EMI market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-2021-2027-99

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market

The global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size is projected to reach US$ 5007.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1958 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2027.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market.

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Scope and Market Size

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Discrete Type

Process Manufacturing Type

Segment by Application

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

ABB

Aegis Limited

Oracle

Parsec Automation

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Invensys (Schneider Electric)

Apriso

Iconics

Prevas

Siemens

Northwest Analytics

Epicor Software Corporation

GE

QiSOFT

Reasons to Purchase Our Research Report: Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-2021-2027-99

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Discrete Type

1.2.3 Process Manufacturing Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Energy & Power

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Trends

2.3.2 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market Challenges

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/