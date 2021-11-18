Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Research Report 2019

Non-Silicone Release Coating is a coating that applied to the backing, on the side opposite to the adhesive coated that provides ease of unwind and prevents delaminating or tearing.

Non-Silicone Release Coating is also termed as an abhesive. The coated abhesive creates a surface that discourages adhesion. Hence the release values ( or the adhesion to self ) is suitably controlled.

The global Non-Silicone Release Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Silicone Release Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Silicone Release Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mayzo

AFT Fluorotec

The Griff Network

Rayven

Elliott Schultz and Associates

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Segment by Application

Labels

Tapes

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Food and Bakery

Others

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Silicone Release Coatings

1.2 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent-Based

1.2.3 Water-Based

1.3 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Labels

1.3.3 Tapes

1.3.4 Hygiene

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Food and Bakery

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Revenue Share by M

