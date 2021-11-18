Healthcare CRM Market Size, Segmentation, Growth and Forecast to 2028

Healthcare CRM are used to collect huge volume of their patient’s data from multiple sources. In order to enhance sales, services, and marketing activities, and to achieve better ROI; the healthcare companies are increasingly using CRM solutions. CRM technology allows automation such as conveying test results, sending emails and text messages. Technology used for maintaining an efficient healthcare CRM such as social CRM, cloud based – CRM, predictive CRM, collaborative CRM, and mobile CRM.

The “Global Healthcare CRM Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the healthcare CRM market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare CRM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare CRM Market Research include:

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Veeva Systems

Oracle Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Amdocs Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare CRM Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare CRM Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare CRM Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on product, the global healthcare CRM market is segmented into individual, and referral.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into social CRM, cloud based-CRM, predictive CRM, collaborative CRM, mobile CRM.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into case management, relationship management, community outreach, case coordination, and others.

Based on end user the market is segmented into providers, payers, and others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare CRM Market – By Product

1.3.2 Healthcare CRM Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Healthcare CRM Market – By Application

1.3.4 Healthcare CRM Market – By End User

1.3.5 Healthcare CRM Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

