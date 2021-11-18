Video Inspection Equipment Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 4.9%, Opportunities, Revenue, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028

The video inspection equipment market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,311.63 million in 2021 to US$ 1,834.35 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.

A considerable growth in construction projects across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is contributing remarkably toward the adoption of drainage services. The video inspection Equipment tools are widely utilized to locate exact places of clogs before purchasing any industrial land or property. In a constantly changing world, the job of a municipal engineer has become more complex, with intensifying complexity of rules and regulations, covering the underground environment. Hence, contractors and municipal technicians have to ensure that the complete survey in underground infrastructure is conducted before initiating any other activity. The video inspection Equipment tools, including transporters, cameras, and recorders, are used in municipal verticals for inspection purposes. Considering the portability, robustness, reliability, and lightweight of video inspection equipment tools, these are broadly needed across the manufacturing & construction industry. The increasing requirement for remote-operated inspection systems is one factor that stimulates the demand for cameras in the manufacturing & construction industry. Various localities and municipalities are using inspection cameras to improve the monitoring of clogs or blockages, propelling the penetration rate of video inspection equipment within the manufacturing industry worldwide.

The Video Inspection Equipment Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Video Inspection Equipment market growth.

The video inspection equipment market ecosystem is diverse and evolving. Its stakeholders are payload providers, video inspection equipment manufacturers, and end users. CUES Inc.; Subsite Electronics; Aries Industries, Inc.; Vivax-Metrotech Corp; and Rausch Electronics USA, LLC are among the key companies in the market. The companies offer a wide range of video inspection equipment for drain & sewer, electrical conduit & ducts, pipeline, and other applications. Nowadays, there is a substantial rise in urbanization and industrialization globally. It is leading to the increased construction of complexes, housing, institutes, and industries. Before initiating the construction of any structure, the inspection of pipelines and sewage is essential. Operators conduct this activity with the use of video inspection equipment Industry. These video inspection Equipment Market tools are also used in several other industries, such as oil & gas, food & beverages, chemicals, and paper & pulp.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Video Inspection Equipment market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Video Inspection Equipment market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Video Inspection Equipment market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Video Inspection Equipment market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Global Video Inspection Equipment Market In-Depth Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Video Inspection Equipment market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Video Inspection Equipment Market

According to the latest report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Brazil, Iran, India, and China are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a rapid and severe impact on the video inspection equipment manufacturers. The sharp decline in industrial activities with multiple projects on hold and unavailability of labor due to movement restrictions are hindering the growth of the global video inspection equipment market as they are the major supply and demand sources for video inspection equipment. However, the impact of the pandemic is short-term, and the market has resumed its production and shifting toward normalcy from the beginning of 2021.

Leading Video Inspection Equipment market Players:

Envirosight LLC Hathorn Corporation CUES, Inc. Aries Industries, Inc. Rausch Electronics USA, LLC Subsite Electronics IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG Vivax-Metrotech Corp. Extech Instruments CDS Manufacturing

Video Inspection Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Video Inspection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Key Points of Video Inspection Equipment Market

Video Inspection Equipment Market Overview

Video Inspection Equipment Market Competition

Video Inspection Equipment Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Video Inspection Equipment Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Video Inspection Equipment Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

