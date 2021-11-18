Electronic Toll Collection System Market May See a Big Move by 2030 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 10.5%

According to our latest market study on “Electronic Toll Collection System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering, Technology, and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 5,266.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,604.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The toll collection systems projects constitute a public-private partnership model where government agencies or state bodies usually decide the toll pricing. Also, the objective of toll collection has a profound influence over the vehicle classification and dynamic pricing for different categories of frequent travelers. However, state and central government agencies’ joint efforts for initiating a streamlined transit transaction process across toll gateways, plazas, parking systems, and traffic management have gained traction in the past few years. Moreover, through collaborative efforts among different state bodies to participate in joint toll collection systems that are accepted by larger government agencies and offering simplified toll collection for different users will going to drive the market growth. This electronic toll collection system operates on a pre-paid account-based system that various state agencies adopt for a seamless array of fright fees, tolls, and fines across the globe. For instance, North America-based E-ZPass is an interagency group-based electronic toll collection system that is interoperable across 17 different states in the US. Moreover, the company boasts of being the largest successful interoperable toll collection system in the world, with more than 20 million active accounts that utilize 34 million toll-based tags that amount to US$ 9 billion in revenue generation for partnered state agencies.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electronic Toll Collection System market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Continuum Electroproducts LLP Conduent, Inc. Efkon GmbH Kapsch Trafficcom AG Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Neology Qualix Information System Skytoll Siemens AG Thales Group

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

