Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Electric Double Layer Capacitor is electrochemical capacitors which energy storage predominant is achieved by Double-layer capacitance. Double-layer capacitance ? electrostatic storage of the electrical energy achieved by separation of charge in a Helmholtz double layer is at the interface between the surface of a conductor electrode and an electrolytic solution electrolyte.
The Electrical Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) contains no conventional dielectric. Instead, an electrolyte (solid or liquid) is filled between two electrodes. In EDLC, an electrical condition called ?electrical double layer,? which is formed between the electrodes and electrolyte.
Manufacturers of EDLC are mainly in America, Japan and Korea, which occupied more than 70% of production in total. Maxwell in the USA is the leader of EDLC in global market, others famous manufacturers are Panasonic, NEC TOKIN, LS Mtron, Nippon Chemi-Con, ELNA and NICHICON.
There are about 50 companies operate the EDLC business, and the revenue of top 10 manufacturers is 55% of the total revenue.
The China is the biggest market, followed by the United States, which total consume the 58% of the EDLC market. And the market in Europe and Japan is almost the same with the market share 11% and 12%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market
In 2020, the global Electric Double Layer Capacitor market size was US$ 3779.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16940 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Scope and Market Size
Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Double Layer Capacitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented into
- Button Style EDLC
- Flat Style EDLC
- Radial Style EDLC
- Others
Segment by Application, the Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented into
- Consumer Electronics
- Transportation
- Electricity
- Military and Aerospace
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share Analysis
Electric Double Layer Capacitor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Double Layer Capacitor product introduction, recent developments, Electric Double Layer Capacitor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Maxwell
- Panasonic
- NEC TOKIN
- LS Mtron
- Nippon Chemi-Con
- ELNA
- NICHICON
- WIMA
- Supreme Power Solutions
- Rubycon
- AVX
- Nesscap
- Vina Tec
- Ioxus
- Samwha
- KAIMEI
- Samxon
- Cornell-Dubilier
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Button Style EDLC
1.2.3 Flat Style EDLC
1.2.4 Radial Style EDLC
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Electricity
1.3.5 Military and Aerospace
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
