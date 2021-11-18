Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Electric Double Layer Capacitor is electrochemical capacitors which energy storage predominant is achieved by Double-layer capacitance. Double-layer capacitance ? electrostatic storage of the electrical energy achieved by separation of charge in a Helmholtz double layer is at the interface between the surface of a conductor electrode and an electrolytic solution electrolyte.

The Electrical Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) contains no conventional dielectric. Instead, an electrolyte (solid or liquid) is filled between two electrodes. In EDLC, an electrical condition called ?electrical double layer,? which is formed between the electrodes and electrolyte.

Manufacturers of EDLC are mainly in America, Japan and Korea, which occupied more than 70% of production in total. Maxwell in the USA is the leader of EDLC in global market, others famous manufacturers are Panasonic, NEC TOKIN, LS Mtron, Nippon Chemi-Con, ELNA and NICHICON.

There are about 50 companies operate the EDLC business, and the revenue of top 10 manufacturers is 55% of the total revenue.

The China is the biggest market, followed by the United States, which total consume the 58% of the EDLC market. And the market in Europe and Japan is almost the same with the market share 11% and 12%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market

In 2020, the global Electric Double Layer Capacitor market size was US$ 3779.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16940 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Electric Double Layer Capacitor Scope and Market Size

Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Double Layer Capacitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented into

Button Style EDLC

Flat Style EDLC

Radial Style EDLC

Others

Segment by Application, the Electric Double Layer Capacitor market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Electricity

Military and Aerospace

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Double Layer Capacitor Market Share Analysis

Electric Double Layer Capacitor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Double Layer Capacitor product introduction, recent developments, Electric Double Layer Capacitor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con

ELNA

NICHICON

WIMA

Supreme Power Solutions

Rubycon

AVX

Nesscap

Vina Tec

Ioxus

Samwha

KAIMEI

Samxon

Cornell-Dubilier

