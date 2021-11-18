Sous Vide Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sous Vide Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Sous Vide Machine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Sous Vide Machine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Sous Vide Machine companies in 2020 (%)

The global Sous Vide Machine market was valued at 405.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 967.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sous Vide Machine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types

Global Sous Vide Machine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global Sous Vide Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sous Vide Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sous Vide Machine revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sous Vide Machine revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Sous Vide Machine sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sous Vide Machine sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Sansaire

Nomiku

Vonshef

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sous Vide Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sous Vide Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sous Vide Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sous Vide Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Sous Vide Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Sous Vide Machine Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sous Vide Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sous Vide Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sous Vide Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sous Vide Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sous Vide Machine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sous Vide Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sous Vide Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sous Vide Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sous Vide Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sous Vide Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

