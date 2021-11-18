WBG Power Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of WBG Power Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global WBG Power Devices Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global WBG Power Devices Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five WBG Power Devices companies in 2020 (%)
The global WBG Power Devices market was valued at 805.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2441.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the WBG Power Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global WBG Power Devices Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global WBG Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- GaN
- SiC
Global WBG Power Devices Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global WBG Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial Use
- Others
Global WBG Power Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global WBG Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies WBG Power Devices revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies WBG Power Devices revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies WBG Power Devices sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies WBG Power Devices sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Infineon
- Rohm
- Mitsubishi
- STMicro
- Fuji
- Toshiba
- Microsemi
- United Silicon Carbide Inc.
- GeneSic
- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
- GaN Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 WBG Power Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global WBG Power Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global WBG Power Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global WBG Power Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global WBG Power Devices Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top WBG Power Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global WBG Power Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global WBG Power Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global WBG Power Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 WBG Power Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers WBG Power Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 WBG Power Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 WBG Power Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 WBG Power Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
