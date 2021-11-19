Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors companies in 2020 (%)
The global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market was valued at 457.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 515.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?100
- ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200
- ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?200
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Automotive
- Military
- Portable consumer
- Medical
- Others
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kemet
- AVX
- Vishay
- Panasonic
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Hongda Electronics
- Sunlord
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Product Type
