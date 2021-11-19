Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.

Acousto-optic modulator

By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.

A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.

Acousto-optic filter

The principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.

There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.

Acousto-optic deflectors

An acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.

China and Europe are the major markets for laser processing acousto-optic device, each accounting for about 40%.

Gooch & Housego, Brimrose, Harris, Cocoherent, and Isomet are the leading players, with the top three accounting for 70% of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market

In 2020, the global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market size was US$ 55 million and it is expected to reach US$ 84 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Scope and Market Size

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented into

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

Others

Segment by Application, the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented into

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Share Analysis

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device product introduction, recent developments, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gooch & Housego

Brimrose

Harris

Coherent

Isomet

AA Opto Electronic

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

IntraAction Electronics

Panasonic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acousto-optic Modulator

1.2.3 Acousto-optic Deflector

1.2.4 Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 CO2 Laser Processing Machine

1.3.3 Fiber Laser Processing Machine

1.3.4 YAG Processing Machine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

