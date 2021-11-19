Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing (etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing), FPD Process etc.

Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) key players include SHINKO, TOTO, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 83%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 15 percent.

In terms of product, Johnson-Rahbeck effect is the largest segment, with a share over 70%.

In 2020, the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market size was US$ 239 million and it is expected to reach US$ 312 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market is segmented into

Coulomb Force Type

Johnson-Rahbeck Force Type

Segment by Application, the Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market is segmented into

Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

Wireless Communications

Electronics

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) product introduction, recent developments, Electrostatic Chucks (ESCs) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

SHINKO

TOTO

Creative Technology Corporation

Kyocera

FM Industries

NTK CERATEC

Tsukuba Seiko

Applied Materials

II-VI M Cubed

