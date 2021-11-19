Printed Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Printed Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Printed Electronics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Printed Electronics companies in 2020 (%)

The global Printed Electronics market was valued at 2455.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3858.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Printed Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Inkjet

Gravure

Screen

Flexography

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Smart Cards

Sensors

Printed Batteries

RFID Tags

OLED

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Printed Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printed Electronics revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printed Electronics revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Printed Electronics sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Printed Electronics sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molex

Xerox

GSI Technologies

Schreiner Group

Brewer Science

Enfucell

ISORG

Quad Industries

PST sensors

Printed Electronics Ltd

Thin Film Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printed Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Printed Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Printed Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Printed Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Printed Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Printed Electronics Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Printed Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Printed Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Printed Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Printed Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Printed Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Electronics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Electronics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Electronics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

