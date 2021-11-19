Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Pneumatic Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Handheld Pneumatic Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Handheld Pneumatic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Handheld Drills

Pneumatic Breakers

Pneumatic Hammers

Others

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Mining

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Handheld Pneumatic Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Handheld Pneumatic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Handheld Pneumatic Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Handheld Pneumatic Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APT

Chicago Pneumatic

Atlas Copco

Epiroc

MINDRILL

Wolf

CS Unitec

Montabert

Climax

Stanley

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld Pneumatic Equipment Companies