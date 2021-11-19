Material Handling Robotics Market Analysis and Future Estimations with Top Key Players by 2028 | ABB Ltd., Comau S.p.A, Denso Corporation, EFORT Intelligent Equipment, Estun Automation

The “Global Material Handling Robotics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Material handling robotics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Material handling robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user. The global Material handling robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Material handling robotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Material handling robotics market.

Major Players in the market are:

The report also includes the profiles of key Material handling robotics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of production plants and increases in the number of manufacturing facilities are the significant factors driving the growth of the material handling robotics market. The early essential investment for material handling robots is high. Still, the ability to reduce time consumption in production functions, accuracy, and the immersion of low task force is the additional market drivers that will boost the growth of material handling robotics market during the forecast period.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Material handling robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as transportation handling robots, positioning, unit load formation robots, and storage, identification, and control robots. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive, chemical, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, food and beverage, and others.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Material Handling Robotics Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

