A Complete Guide to “Cannabis” and Its Effects

Cannabis is commercially available in forms such as marijuana, hashish, and Hash oil. A few species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles, and clothing. Cannabis has been in use for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful in treating conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma

Get Read more Dynamic info about PDF >> https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003973/

What treatments are available for marijuana use disorder?

No medications are currently available to treat marijuana use disorder, but behavioral support has been shown to be effective. Examples include therapy and motivational incentives (providing rewards to patients who remain drug-free). Continuing research may lead to new medications that help ease withdrawal symptoms, block the effects of marijuana, and prevent relapse.