Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Business Overview, Share, Size and Forecast to 2027

Small molecules drugs are used in targeted drug delivery in which small molecules pass through the cell membrane and acts on the specific cellular organelle or protein. The small molecules drugs are able to enter cells easily because of its low molecular weight. These molecules are better than monoclonal antibodies and other large molecule drugs due to their size, easy convertibility to oral form and, cost-effectiveness. The small molecule drug discovery market is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing approval of small molecule drugs, growing demand for R&D from contract organizations, and rising adoption of small molecules in chronic disease treatments. However, high drug development cost is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), 6 in 10 adults suffer from a chronic condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, or stroke in the US, costing US$ 3.5 trillion to the economy in the US annually for the treatment of these chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are the most significant cause of deaths worldwide, and the number is growing every year. For instance, as per the CDC, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the US.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Small Molecule Drug Discovery Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Small-molecule medicines are expected to provide effective treatment options for chronic diseases owing to their size and ability to cross cell barriers. They can also be designed to cross the blood-brain barrier to target neurological illnesses. Small molecules are expected to play a critical role in reducing the burden of chronic disease. In the coming years, small molecules are expected to help with the formulation of more efficient and effective treatments for chronic conditions.

