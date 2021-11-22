The automotive fabric market was valued at US$ 32,665 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 41,491 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Automotive fabrics are available in the form of woven or nonwoven and coated or composite type. These fabric materials are quite flexible, and they possess features such as UV ray resistance and cold cracking. They are durable and lightweight in design. Automotive fabrics aim to provide seating comfort, as well as promote the overall aesthetic appearance and experience. The materials used in preparation of such fabrics play a significant role in promoting car efficiency along with ensuring safety and adding to overall quality of the vehicle.

Top Key Players:

The market payers from Automotive Fabric are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Fabric in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Fabric.

Aunde Group SE

Bader Gmbh And Co. KG

Borgstena Gruppen

Boxmark Leather

Classic Soft Trim

CMI Enterprises

DK Leather Corporation Berhad

Grupo Copo

JBS Couros

Kyowa Leather Cloth

Lear Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Automotive Fabric by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

