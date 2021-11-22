Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market SIZE 2028 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Included) Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Overview

The medical affairs outsourcing market was valued at US$ 1,415.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,287.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical affairs are playing a vital role in current pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies. Moreover, these services are witnessing an expansion in both earlier (pre-production) as well as later stages (post-production) of medical products. Medical affairs outsourcing services helps the original equipment manufacturing (OEM) companies with flexible and scalable solutions that help them utilize strategic management, resource components, and healthcare personnel resources.

The medical affairs outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of services, application, and region. The market, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the medical affairs outsourcing market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes the impact of the COVID–19 pandemic on the market across all the regions. It is estimated that the market is likely to grow at a slower rate in the coming years due to the lockdown situations in various countries that have restricted the supply chain of different nonessential medical products. However, it also has had a positive impact on the bio/pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, wherein the demand for R&D activity is increasing leading to a rise in medical affairs assistance. This rising demand has caused various CROs to focus on their outsourcing and other operations.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market:

ICON PLC

IQVIA Inc

Syneos Health

WuXi AppTec

SGS SA

PPD Inc

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Indegene

Excelya

UDG Healthcare plc.

Key Questions regarding Current Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Landscape

What are the current options for Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market? How many companies are developing for the Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Medical Affairs Outsourcing market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Medical Affairs Outsourcing? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market?

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Segmental Overview:

The report segments global medical affairs outsourcing market as follows:

By Service

Medical Writing and Publishing

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs)

Medical Information

Medical Monitoring

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Biopharmaceutical

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Affairs Outsourcing market globally. This report on ‘Medical Affairs Outsourcing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report specifically highlights the Medical Affairs Outsourcing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Medical Affairs Outsourcing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

