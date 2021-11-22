Telemedicine Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak More Details About key players and future analysis

Telemedicine Market Overview

The telemedicine market was valued at US$ 51,094.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 199,544.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021–2028.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is a global concern, and these diseases cause extra financial burden on healthcare sectors. Telehomecare is a pioneering way to provide care, monitor patients, and transmit information by using latest telecommunication technologies. Monitoring allows early-stage identification of disease, thus preventing chronic disease conditions. Telehome systems can be used to track and support patients with a variety of respiratory and chronic conditions that can be treated without the need of hospital visits. Furthermore, telehome services could also help reduce communications in person and lower the spread of communicable diseases. The implementation of telehome services also benefits patients economically and lowers the burden on physicians. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 60% of total deaths. Among all chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of deaths. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVDs, stroke, respiratory diseases, and diabetes is increasing due to alterations in lifestyle and lack of access to preventive care. The causes of chronic diseases may vary from genetic disposition to environmental factors and oxidative stress. The rising incidence of these chronic diseases is propelling the demand and adoption of telemedicine platforms.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Telemedicine Market:

Key Questions regarding Current Telemedicine Market Landscape

What are the current options for Telemedicine Market? How many companies are developing for the Telemedicine Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Telemedicine market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Telemedicine Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Telemedicine? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Telemedicine Market?

Telemedicine Market Segmental Overview:

The report segments the global Telemedicine market as follows:

By Product and Services

Software and Hardware

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education/Training

By Type

Telehospital

Telehome

By Speciality

Cardiology

Gynecology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Mental Health

Others

By Delivery Mode

Mobile

Call Centres

Web

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Telemedicine market globally. This report on ‘Telemedicine market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report specifically highlights the Telemedicine market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Telemedicine market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Reasons to Buy:

The nature of Telemedicine business opportunities has grown in complexity with the industry evolving at a greater pace, making it increasingly difficult going without adequate information on markets and companies.

