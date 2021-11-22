Clinical Alarm Management Market Growth 2028 -Innovative Trends, Company Share and Top Leaders



Clinical Alarm Management systems are prepared to alert caregivers of potential patient issues. These alarms should be accurate, intuitive and give alerts which are readily interpreted and acted on by clinicians in an appropriate fashion

The is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising awareness of care providers towards increasing patient safety, growing medtech investments by governments, increasing alarm fatigue and rising prominence and usage of bio data and mHealth tools. Nevertheless, lack of product standardization over the world and lack of appropriate skills is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

GE Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Dragerwerk AG

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vocera Communications

Connexall

Spok Holdings, Inc.

Extension Healthcare

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

The global is segmented on the basis of Product, Component and End User. Based on Product Type the market is segmented into Telemetry Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Nurse Call System, Compression Pumps, Physiological Monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia Machines, Feeding Pumps and Bed Alarms. Based on Component the market is segmented into Services and Solutions. Services, by component is further segmented into Implementation and Integration, Consulting, Monitoring and Analytics. Solutions, by component is further segmented into Central Monitoring System, Clinical Alarm Reporting Software, Clinical Decision Support Tools, Mobility Solutions and Alarm Auditing Software. Based on End User the market is segmented into Clinics, Long Term and Palliative Care Centers, Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users.

