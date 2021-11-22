External Defibrillator Market : Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Forecast 2028

Defibrillator is a medical device used to deliver a dose of electric current to the heart in order to treat life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias. This currents supports restoring the heart to a regular, healthy rhythm. Defibrillators can be implantable, external, transvenous, subcutaneous based on the type required for the treatment. Some external defibrillators, also known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and can be operated even by an untrained person.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The external defibrillators market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing cardiac arrest and related cardiac diseases. In addition, technological advancements and increasing number of training and awareness programs, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global external defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator(AED) and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD). Based on end user, the defibrillator market is classified as hospitals, pre-hospital, public access and home care.

The List of Companies

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Schiller

Physio-Control, Inc.

Metrax GmbH

Cardiac Science

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall External Defibrillator market globally. This report on ‘External Defibrillator market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

This report focuses on the global External Defibrillator market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the External Defibrillator market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

