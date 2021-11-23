Plant-based Milk Market To Increase At 8.8% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031

Popularity of vegan diets can be attributed to popularity of veganism and rising focus on sustainable living. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), these factors will create conducive environment for the expansion of the plant based milk market. The report also forecasts the sales of plant-based milk to increase at 8.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Concerns about the humane treatment of animals have also had a significant influence in the gradual shift toward vegan diets. The market for plant-based milk is predicted to expand as a result of these factors.

Consumers have become more appreciative of and inclined toward plant-based products, such as juices and other plant-based beverages, as health and wellness concerns have grown, due to the rise in prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Plant-based goods contribute to healthy eating habits by providing higher nutritional content, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Veganism is gradually becoming more popular. Some of the countries have been identified to represent the trend from the fore at global forums. For instance:

In 2016, Singapore earned the spot of second-most vegan friendly Asian city by PETA Asia. Singapore was also titled the top 6th vegan city in the world by Happy Cow.

Hong Kong was listed in the top 10 vegan friendly countries by Peta Asia in 2020. According to a vegan business platform, Eco Warrior Princess, roughly 25% -70% of Hong Kong residents consume vegan meals.

Thailand witnessed the launch of several vegan restaurants and food outlets recently such as Veganerie, Vistro, May Veggie Home, and Swees among others.

Key Takeaways from the Plant-based Milk Market Study:

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 80% of the North America market in 2021, supported by consumer awareness regarding nutritional foods.

According to FMI’s analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific market in 2021, supported by easy availability of raw materials.

The U.K. is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for over 9.4% value share, supported by the popularity of clean label trends.

Sales via online retail are expected to grow at 10.8% CAGR through 2031.

“Consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly health-conscious. Increasing focus on health and wellness have been drawing them towards plant-based milk in comparison to regular diary. This also is encouraging the market players to put greater emphasis on product launches,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Sustainability of Plant-based Milk Production to Increase its Appeal

Plant-based milk is popular among customers because of benefits it provides in terms of sustainability, nutrition, and convenience. Consumers now demand food & beverages that are good for both their bodies and environment.

There are various concerns with conventional dairy products, including inhumane livestock rearing & addition of pesticides and chemicals to dairy milk, among others. Because of its vegan origins and branding as a health product, demand for plant based milk such as oat milk is likely to increase.

Who is winning?

Manufacturers of plant-based milk are trying to attract customers by packaging their products in cartons which are creatively and beautifully crafted. It helps plant-based milk producers differentiate their beverage from the rest and draws more customers as buyers choose to purchase a more visually appealing product compared to a typical product.

Some of the leading companies offering plant-based milk are Groupe Danone, Alpina Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Elden Foods Inc, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Goya Foods, Groupe Danone, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd, Living Harvest Foods Inc, Liwayway Holdings Company Limited, Mc Cormick & Co., Natura Foods, Nutriops SL, Organic Valley, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc, and others.

By Nature, Plant-based Milk Market is Segmented as:

by Category

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Product Type:

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut milk

Cashew Milk

Hemp Seed Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Peanut Milk

Pea Milk

Hazelnut Milk

Macadamia Milk

Flax Milk

Walnut

Other Product Types (Spelt Milk, Banana, etc.)

By Flavor Type:

Original/Unflavored

Flavoured Chocolate Vanilla Strawberry Coconut Mocha Berry Hazelnut other Flavors



By End-use:

Infant Formula

Dairy Products Milk Cheese Yogurt Butter Spreads Ice Cream Frozen Dessert

Bakery & Confectionary

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Retail Sales

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Store Departmental Store Traditional Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Other Sales Channel



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the plant based milk market size?

The plant based milk market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 13.24 Bn by 2021

What is the plant based milk market growth outlook?

The plant based milk market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2021 and 2031.

What are the key factors driving plant based milk market?

The demand for plant based milk will rise in response to the increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers and rising demand for milk derived from plant-based sources. Popularity of veganism also will have positive impact on growth.

What are the key trends shaping the plant based milk market?

Focus on product launches, including a variety of flavors in plant based milk, will remain a key trend enabling growth in the market.

Which is the largest market for plant based milk in North America?

The U.S. has emerged as the largest market for plant based milk in North America. It will account for more than 80% of sales in North America in 2021.

What is the demand outlook for plant based milk market in North America?

According to FMI, the plant based milk market will rise at 9% CAGR in North America.

At what rate will the plant based milk market expand in Europe?

The Europe plant based milk market is expected to expand at 6.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Who are the top players in the plant based milk market and what is their cumulative market share?

Groupe Danone, Alpina Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Elden Foods Inc, Freedom Foods Group Ltd , Goya Foods, and Hain Celestial Group, Inc are among the top market players. These companies are expected to account for 50% to 60% of the overall market share in 2021.

.At what rate will the demand for plant based milk rise in 2021?

The demand for plant based milk will increase at 8% year on year growth rate in 2021.

What is the global market share of Japan and South Korea in global plant based milk market?

Japan will account for 2.2% of the global market, while South Korea will contribute towards 2.8% of global sales in 2021.