The “Global Hybrid Drivetrain Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hybrid drivetrain market with detailed market segmentation by type, degree of hybridization, component, and geography. The global hybrid drivetrain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hybrid drivetrain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Adarin ET

AISIN AW CO., LTD.

AVL List GmbH

BAE Systems

Continental AG

Dana TM4

OBRIST Powertrain GmbH

The Danfoss Group

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hybrid drivetrain market is segmented on the basis of type, degree of hybridization, and component. On the basis of type, the hybrid drivetrain market is segmented into, series, parallel, and series-parallel. On the basis of degree of hybridization, the market is bifurcated into, mild HEV, full HEV, and PHEV. Based on component, the global hybrid drivetrain market is segmented into, electric Motor, power electronics, controller, battery pack, and inverter/converter.

Impact Of Covid-19 On Hybrid Drivetrain Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global hybrid drivetrain market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in China and the US. As major US and China based electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, Inc., BYD Auto Co., Ltd., and BAIC Motor Corporation Limited roll new vehicle models to cater to rising demand for EV and HEV vehicles, the hybrid drivetrain industry is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period. Innovations in battery technology and gradually declining cost of electric batteries is anticipated to have a positive influence on the overall sales of electric vehicles.

