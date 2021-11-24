Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market To Boom In Near Future By 2028 Scrutinized In New Research

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insiders also Secondary research techniques are implemented for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.

Edge AI combines Artificial Intelligence and edge computing. The AI algorithms are run on devices capable of edge computing. The advantage of this is that the data can be processed in real-time, without having to connect to a cloud. Edge AI devices include smart speakers, smart phones, laptops, robots, self-driven cars, drones, and surveillance cameras that use video analytics.

Key Market Competitors: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearBlade, Inc.

FogHorn Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Networks

Rigado, LLC

Saguna Networks Ltd.

Vapor IO

To comprehend Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

