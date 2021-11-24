Round Cans Market Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Mondi plc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Round Cans Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Round Cans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Round Cans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Round Cans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Round Cans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Round Cans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Round Cans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Mondi plc, Alcoa Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings Inc., Stora Enso, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass, Zignago Vetro, Stölzle Glas Group, HNGIL, Nihon Yamamura, Allied Glass, Bormioli Luigi

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic Bowl Cans

Glass Bowl Cans

Metal Bowl Cans

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Beverage

Food

Others



The Round Cans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Round Cans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Round Cans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Round Cans Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Round Cans

1.2 Round Cans Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Round Cans Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Plastic Bowl Cans

1.2.3 Glass Bowl Cans

1.2.4 Metal Bowl Cans

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Round Cans Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Round Cans Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Beverage

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Round Cans Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Round Cans Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Round Cans Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Round Cans Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Round Cans Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Round Cans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Round Cans Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Round Cans Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Round Cans Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Round Cans Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Round Cans Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Round Cans Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Round Cans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Round Cans Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Round Cans Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Round Cans Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Round Cans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Round Cans Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Round Cans Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Round Cans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Round Cans Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Round Cans Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Round Cans Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Round Cans Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Round Cans Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Round Cans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Round Cans Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Round Cans Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Round Cans Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Round Cans Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Round Cans Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Round Cans Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Round Cans Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Round Cans Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Round Cans Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Round Cans Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Round Cans Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Round Cans Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Round Cans Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Amcor Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Amcor Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Sonoco Products Company

6.2.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sonoco Products Company Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Sonoco Products Company Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Sonoco Products Company Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

6.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

6.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Mondi plc

6.4.1 Mondi plc Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mondi plc Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Mondi plc Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mondi plc Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Mondi plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Alcoa Corporation

6.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Alcoa Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Alcoa Corporation Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Alcoa Corporation Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Alcoa Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

6.6.1 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

6.6.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.6.1 Crown Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Crown Holdings Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Crown Holdings Inc. Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Crown Holdings Inc. Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Crown Holdings Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Stora Enso

6.8.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

6.8.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Stora Enso Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Stora Enso Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Tetra Laval International S.A.

6.9.1 Tetra Laval International S.A. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Tetra Laval International S.A. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Tetra Laval International S.A. Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Tetra Laval International S.A. Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Tetra Laval International S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Ball Corporation

6.10.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Ball Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Ball Corporation Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Ball Corporation Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Ball Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Owens-Illinois

6.11.1 Owens-Illinois Corporation Information

6.11.2 Owens-Illinois Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Owens-Illinois Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Owens-Illinois Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Verallia

6.12.1 Verallia Corporation Information

6.12.2 Verallia Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Verallia Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Verallia Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Verallia Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Ardagh Glass Group

6.13.1 Ardagh Glass Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Ardagh Glass Group Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Ardagh Glass Group Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Ardagh Glass Group Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Ardagh Glass Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Vidrala

6.14.1 Vidrala Corporation Information

6.14.2 Vidrala Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Vidrala Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Vidrala Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Vidrala Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 BA Vidro

6.15.1 BA Vidro Corporation Information

6.15.2 BA Vidro Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 BA Vidro Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 BA Vidro Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.15.5 BA Vidro Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Vetropack

6.16.1 Vetropack Corporation Information

6.16.2 Vetropack Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Vetropack Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Vetropack Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Vetropack Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Wiegand Glass

6.17.1 Wiegand Glass Corporation Information

6.17.2 Wiegand Glass Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Wiegand Glass Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Wiegand Glass Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Wiegand Glass Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Zignago Vetro

6.18.1 Zignago Vetro Corporation Information

6.18.2 Zignago Vetro Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Zignago Vetro Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Zignago Vetro Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Zignago Vetro Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Stölzle Glas Group

6.19.1 Stölzle Glas Group Corporation Information

6.19.2 Stölzle Glas Group Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Stölzle Glas Group Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Stölzle Glas Group Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Stölzle Glas Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 HNGIL

6.20.1 HNGIL Corporation Information

6.20.2 HNGIL Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 HNGIL Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 HNGIL Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.20.5 HNGIL Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Nihon Yamamura

6.21.1 Nihon Yamamura Corporation Information

6.21.2 Nihon Yamamura Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Nihon Yamamura Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Nihon Yamamura Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Nihon Yamamura Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Allied Glass

6.22.1 Allied Glass Corporation Information

6.22.2 Allied Glass Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Allied Glass Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Allied Glass Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Allied Glass Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Bormioli Luigi

6.23.1 Bormioli Luigi Corporation Information

6.23.2 Bormioli Luigi Round Cans Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Bormioli Luigi Round Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Bormioli Luigi Round Cans Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Bormioli Luigi Recent Developments/Updates

7 Round Cans Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Round Cans Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Round Cans

7.4 Round Cans Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Round Cans Distributors List

8.3 Round Cans Customers

9 Round Cans Market Dynamics

9.1 Round Cans Industry Trends

9.2 Round Cans Growth Drivers

9.3 Round Cans Market Challenges

9.4 Round Cans Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Round Cans Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Round Cans by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Round Cans by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Round Cans Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Round Cans by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Round Cans by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Round Cans Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Round Cans by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Round Cans by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”