Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Size, Growth Forecast And Emerging Trends To 2027 | Toyota, STMicroelectronics, Rohm, Dow

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

Key Players Mentioned:

Toyota, STMicroelectronics, Rohm, Dow, II-VI Incorporated, Tankeblue, ShanDong Tian Yue, Morgen, Hebei Tongguang Crystal, Precision Micro-Optics, Century Jinguang Semiconductor, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material, Nanoshel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Conductive Monocrystalline

Semi-insulating Monocrystalline



Market Segmentation by Application:

Silicon Carbide Diode

Silicon Carbide Transistor

Silicon Carbide Power Module

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline

1.2 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conductive Monocrystalline

1.2.3 Semi-insulating Monocrystalline

1.3 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Silicon Carbide Diode

1.3.3 Silicon Carbide Transistor

1.3.4 Silicon Carbide Power Module

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production

3.6.1 China Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toyota

7.1.1 Toyota Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toyota Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toyota Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toyota Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toyota Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Rohm

7.3.1 Rohm Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rohm Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Rohm Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Rohm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Rohm Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dow

7.4.1 Dow Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dow Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 II-VI Incorporated

7.5.1 II-VI Incorporated Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.5.2 II-VI Incorporated Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.5.3 II-VI Incorporated Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 II-VI Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 II-VI Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tankeblue

7.6.1 Tankeblue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tankeblue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tankeblue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tankeblue Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tankeblue Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ShanDong Tian Yue

7.7.1 ShanDong Tian Yue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.7.2 ShanDong Tian Yue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ShanDong Tian Yue Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ShanDong Tian Yue Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ShanDong Tian Yue Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Morgen

7.8.1 Morgen Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.8.2 Morgen Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Morgen Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Morgen Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Morgen Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hebei Tongguang Crystal

7.9.1 Hebei Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hebei Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hebei Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hebei Tongguang Crystal Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hebei Tongguang Crystal Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Precision Micro-Optics

7.10.1 Precision Micro-Optics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.10.2 Precision Micro-Optics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Precision Micro-Optics Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Precision Micro-Optics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Precision Micro-Optics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Century Jinguang Semiconductor

7.11.1 Century Jinguang Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.11.2 Century Jinguang Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Century Jinguang Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Century Jinguang Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Century Jinguang Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material

7.12.1 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.12.2 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nanoshel

7.13.1 Nanoshel Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanoshel Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nanoshel Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nanoshel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nanoshel Recent Developments/Updates

8 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline

8.4 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Industry Trends

10.2 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Growth Drivers

10.3 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Challenges

10.4 Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Monocrystalline by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

