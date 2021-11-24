RTE And RTC Driving The North America Frozen Seafood Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Frozen Seafood Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Frozen Seafood Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, sector, distribution channel, and major countries including USA and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-frozen-seafood-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.1%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 16.6 Billion

The frozen seafood products market in North America is being driven by the growing demand for fast foods such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness about health is another significant driving force. The time saved by consumers, the nutritional benefits of seafood, as well as changing lifestyles, are propelling the demand for these items. Furthermore, rapid advancements in freezing technology, improved supply chain options, the premiumisation of goods, modest population growth, and high urbanisation are some of the many factors that aid the robust growth of the frozen seafood market in North America.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Frozen seafood has been frozen to prevent bacterial growth, preserve its flavour and nutritional value, and prolong its shelf life. The most widely used method for preparing a variety of seafood items is cryofreezing. Being high in micronutrients, proteins, and fatty acids, these products are favoured over canned and fresh seafood in the region.

The North America frozen seafood industry can be classified by type into:

Shrimp

Salmon

Tuna

Tilapia

Pangasius

Catfish

Others

The market can be divided by sector into:

Retail

Institutional

The market can be divided by distribution channel as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for North America frozen seafood include:

United States of America

Canada

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-frozen-seafood-market

Market Trends

The frozen seafood market in North America is witnessing robust growth due to the high urbanisation and working population bloom, and the convenience offered by RTE and RTC foods. Going by the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets reported for the largest share in the market owing to the wide range of products and the high market penetration of supermarket chains in the region. Advanced cryogenic methods have also aided the market growth in further interior regions. Apart from the US, the seafood market in Canada is upscaling and is expected to grow faster in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Beaver Street Fisheries, Inc., Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Trident Seafoods Corporation, Pacific American Fish Co., Inc., and Crystal Cove Seafood Corp. among few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Civil Engineering Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/civil-engineering-market

Global Ecotourism Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ecotourism-market

Global Protein Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protein-supplements-market

Global Dashboard Camera Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dashboard-camera-market

Global Electric Scooters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-scooters-market



Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aortic-valve-replacement-market

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Global Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-phosphate-market

Europe Personal Safety Alarms Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-personal-safety-alarms-market



Global Balance Shaft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/balance-shaft-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.