Infrastructural Development Will Drive The Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market By A CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tunnel boring machine market, assessing the market based on its segments like machine type, geology type, end-use, and major regions Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tunnel-boring-machine-Market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5,585 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7,471 Million
The global tunnel boring machine industry is driven by the rapid development of road and railway tunnels across the globe. The increasing development of infrastructure in emerging economies, to enhance the processes of urbanisation and industrialisation, is one of the significant factors that are likely to boost the product demand. Moreover, the rising demand in the tourism sector, triggered by a sound income, is expected to be a significant factor driving the global market growth. Over the forecast period, the underground mining operations and technological advancements, witnessing robust growth, are expected to provide further momentum to the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A tunnel boring machine (TBM), or a mole, is designed and used to excavate tunnels. The machine is utilised to carry out heavy tasks like deep underground excavations, and excavation with a highly specific circular cross-section through layers of rocks and soil. They are also used in micro tunnelling and boring with sharp curves.
Based on machine type, the market is divided into:
- Slurry TBM
- Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM
- Shielded TBM
- Multi-mode TBM
- Other Machines
Based on geology type, the industry is segmented into:
- Soft Ground
- Hard Rock Ground
- Heterogenous Ground
- Variable Ground
The significant end-use of the product include:
- Road Transport
- Railway Transport
- Metro and Transit
- Utilities
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Others
The regional markets for tunnel boring machines include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tunnel-boring-machine-Market
Market Trends
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a leading contributor to the growth of the market owing to the increasing infrastructural projects in countries like China, India, and ASEAN countries among others. The rise in government investments in tunnel projects for faster commutation between cities is projected to bolster the regional market. By the type of machine, the slurry TBM segment books a significant share in the market, owing to its various advantages including high specific gravity and high viscosity, which supports stability under high pressure. Meanwhile, for a broad range of ground conditions, the shielded TBM segment is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Komatsu Ltd., China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Herrenknecht AG, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Global Gluten Free Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gluten-free-products-market
Global Stem Cell Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stem-cell-market
Global Camera Module Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/camera-module-market
Global Electric Wheelchair Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-wheelchair-market
India Pet Care Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pet-care-products-market
Global Smart Home Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-home-market
Global Snack Bars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/snack-bars-market
Global Fish Farming Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fish-farming-market
Global Quicklime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/quicklime-market
Global Electric Bike Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-bike-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.https://clarkcountyblog.com/