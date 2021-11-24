Global Abaca Fibre Market To Be Aided By The Rising Demand For Natural Fibres In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Abaca Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global abaca fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6% (Philippines Abaca Fibre Market)

The market for abaca fibre is being aided by the increasing demand for natural fibres owing to the rising concerns regarding rapid climate change. The favourable properties of abaca fibre such as durability, flexibility, and strength make it suitable for use in various industries which is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for products made with abaca fibre is increasing as they do not contribute to carbon emissions. The rising use of abaca fibre as a substitute for synthetic fibres is further expected to aid the growth of the abaca fibre industry. The extensive use of abaca fibre in the manufacturing of speciality papers is expected to providerr further impetus to the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Abaca fibre, also known as Manila hemp, is a natural fibre that is obtained from Musa textillis and is buff in colour. The fibre is the strongest natural fibre and is used widely in the paper and pulp industry to produce thin, durable, and strong papers. Moreover, it is also used in the automotive industry owing to its biodegradable properties.

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Cordage

Ropes and Yarns

Paper and Pulp

Handicrafts

Fibre Craft

Others

The major regional markets of abaca fibre are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The abaca fibre industry is being aided by the robust growth of the automotive industry. As the fibre has high tensile and mechanical strength, it is used as a substitute for glass fibre in the exterior parts of automobiles. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the potential use of abaca fibre as a roofing material in public utility vehicles is expected to aid the market growth. The sustainable and recyclable properties of abaca fibre are used increasingly used to promote the use of environmentally friendly products. In addition, increasing researches regarding the genesis of abaca fibre can lead to the development of superior fibre which is anticipated to propel the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ching Bee Trading Corporation, Swicofil AG, and Sisal Farm (Pty) Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.