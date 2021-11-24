Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 Growth, Strategy, Sales, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

Healthcare Artificial intelligence is progressively being used to healthcare, as it becomes more prevalent in modern business and everyday life. Artificial intelligence has the potential to help healthcare providers in a variety of ways, including patient care and administrative tasks. The majority of AI and healthcare technologies are useful in the healthcare industry, but the tactics they support can vary significantly.

The “Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market with detailed market segmentation by of Component, Technology, Application, End Users. The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market companies

DEEP GENOMICS

Atomwise, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

IBM Corporation

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on Component, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Software, Services and Hardware.

the basis of Technology, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Machine language, natural language processing, querying method, Context Aware Processing and others.

the basis of Application, the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Dosage Error Reduction, Lifestyle Management and Patient Monitoring, Preliminary Diagnosis, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Others.

the basis of End Users the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market – By Component

1.3.2 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market – By Application

1.3.4 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market – By End User

1.3.5 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

