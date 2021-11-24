Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 9,390.0 Million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

A mission-critical communication involves solutions that aid communication methods to end-users in situations where traditional systems fail to meet their demands. Also, the public safety and government agencies’ mission-critical communication market facilitates communication and supports operations that are fraught with danger to people and property. Crucial communication devices are used to educate people about critical situations. In public safety and government agencies’ mission-critical communication market, the network operators focus on new design and management strategies for communications infrastructure to respond to the rapid network and service evolution to assure reliable network operation.

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication (MCX) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 9,390.0 million by 2028 from US$ 5,684.3 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ascom Holding AG (Ascom), Globalstar, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., nbn co ltd., SES S.A., Telesat, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, AT&T Inc., and SPACEX are among the major companies operating in the public safety and government agencies mission-critical communication (MCX)s market.

In 2021, the government of the Republic of Indonesia deployed 500 Iridium Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices, procured from Iridium Communications Inc., to boost communication operations across the country. The Indonesian government now has a reliable “grab-and-go” real-time satellite communications solution, appropriate for on-the-go communications across the country’s numerous island landscapes.

In 2021, Inmarsat confirmed that BSNL, its strategic partner in India, has secured the requisite licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s world-class Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services. GX will be provided to Indian customers across government, aviation, and marine sectors, under BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) license from the Department of Telecommunications.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market

The COVID-19 epidemic significantly affected the public safety and government agencies mission-critical communication market in North America, resulting in substantial financial losses for end-use industries, pushing them to postpone their MCX implementation plans even more. The epidemic also impacted operations at public safety and government agencies mission-critical communication market hardware manufacturing sites, requiring a brief halt. As a result, several significant component suppliers and technology providers cut costs and output. As the demand for electronics remained constant, it helped the market to resume growth.

The report segments the global Public Safety and Government Agencies Mission Critical Communication Market as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Land Mobile Radio (LMR)

WiFi Mesh

Component-Based Market Insights

The hardware components of public safety and government agencies mission-critical communication market include command and control centers, routers and gateways, and distribution management systems. The deployment of hardware components varies with the nature of public safety agencies. The growing number of crimes being reported worldwide propels the demand for public safety and government agencies mission-critical communication market.

