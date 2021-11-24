Motorcycle Helmet Market Size, Trends, and Key Companies- Arai Helmet, Caberg S.p.a., Nolan, Royal Enfield, SHOEI CO. LTD., Steelbird Helmets, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., Vega Helmet

The “Global Motorcycle helmet Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the motorcycle helmet market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading motorcycle helmet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Arai Helmet

Caberg S.p.a.

Dainese S.p.A

HJC Helmets

Nolan

Royal Enfield

SHOEI CO. LTD.

Steelbird Helmets

STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

Vega Helmet

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Motorcycle Helmet Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Motorcycle Helmet Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Motorcycle Helmet Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Impact Of Covid-19 On Motorcycle Helmet Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global motorcycle helmet market is segmented into full face and half face.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing awareness and an increase in safety concerns among the people is the major factor that boosts the growth of the motorcycle helmet market.

The helmet offers protection from the weather and improves the comfort of the motorcycle rider by reducing the sound of the wind. This factor is an increase in the demand for a helmet which propels the growth of the market.

Increasing rules and regulations about safety and compulsion of the helmet on the bike

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

