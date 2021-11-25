Smart Lighting Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application Forecast 2025 Including Top Players: Digital Lumens, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, General Electric

The Global Smart Lighting market accounted for US$ 10.55 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 51.05 Bn in 2025.

Smart Lighting Market study by "The Insight Partners" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

An exclusive Smart Lighting market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The key factors driving the smart lighting market include growing awareness towards energy conservation, the long life span of LEDs and OLEDs, the rising popularity of wireless technology coupled with changing lifestyle, and decreasing price of LED lighting. At present, light is considered to consume approximately 20% of electricity production and 5% of CO2 emissions globally. At the same time, traditional lighting is accounted for the majority of electricity production in comparison to the latest LED lighting technology. Philips Lighting, subsidiary of Koninklijke Phillips NV has committed to becoming carbon neutral in the next few years. Philips is popular for making sustainable innovation for a healthier globe. Philips a global leader in lighting and smart lighting markets. In the recent past, Philips has received several projects for smart lighting, thereby promoting the adoption of smart lighting solutions worldwide.

Major key players covered in this report:

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Daintree Networks, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric

Legrand SA

Lutron Electronics, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sensity Systems, Inc.

Smart Lighting market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Smart Lighting market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Smart Lighting market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Smart Lighting market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Smart Lighting market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Smart Lighting market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

