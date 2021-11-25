Blood Gas Analyzer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Gas Analyzer in global, including the following market information:
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Blood Gas Analyzer companies in 2020 (%)
The global Blood Gas Analyzer market was valued at 577.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 684.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blood Gas Analyzer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Portable Blood Gas Analyzers
Desktop Blood Gas Analyzers
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
Others
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blood Gas Analyzer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blood Gas Analyzer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Blood Gas Analyzer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Blood Gas Analyzer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Radiometer Medical (Danaher)
Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)
Nova Biomedical
Roche
Abbott Laboratories
OPTI Medical (IDEXX Laboratories)
Siemens Helathcare
Medica Corporation
Techno Medica Co., Ltd
Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation
Sphere Medical
JOKOH Co., Ltd.
LifeHealth
Meizhou Cornley Hi-Tech
Perlong Medical
Edan Instruments
Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blood Gas Analyzer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blood Gas Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blood Gas Analyzer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blood Gas Analyzer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Gas Analyzer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Gas Analyzer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Gas Analyzer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Gas Analyzer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Gas Analyzer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Blood Gas Analy
