Global Surgical Scissors Market Report to be Driven by Dermatology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Surgical Scissors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global surgical scissors market report, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 344.25 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 423.75 million

Surgical scissors are growing in popularity due to the advancement of technologically improved surgical equipment. The industry’s growth is likely to be aided by incorporating radio frequency identification technology (RFID) technology, which can track surgical scissors to ease the surgical process. It can also lessen the danger of instrument loss, prevent medical errors, and automate tracking and tracing, among other things, fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the employment of space technology to deliver high-definition 3D images in endoscopic operations is expanding surgical scissors use, which is expected to aid market expansion. The surgical scissors market is predicted to rise as more research is conducted to produce smart surgical scissors that can discriminate between different tissues to improve surgical accuracy. Furthermore, the deployment of cost-effective manufacturing technologies to raise the volume and quality of surgical scissors is boosting the surgical scissors industry’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Surgical scissors are surgical devices used to cut tissues on the outside of the human body or within the body during an operation or surgery. They are usually made of high-quality medical stainless steel and are one of the most important surgical devices. Surgical scissors come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each tailored for a specific medical application.

On the basis of major types of surgical scissors are divided into:

Reusable

Disposable

Based on applications, the market can be bifurcated into:

Cardiology

Neurology

Oral and Throat

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Others

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Based on region, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The development of surgical scissors made of robust and adaptable materials such as composites and steel alloys to boost strength and durability while improving functionality assists market expansion. By improving their shape retention capabilities and allowing for effective sterilisation, these surgical scissors can endure radiation and high heat, increasing the surgical scissors industry’s growth. The market is also growing due to the development of surgical scissors with unique designs that increase their versatility while also improving their safety and reliability. Furthermore, the development of high-precision miniature surgical scissors made using computer-aided modelling and design is increasing their use in procedures such as endoscopic surgeries, boosting industry growth. Surgical scissors are becoming more popular in dermatology, which is fueling market expansion. The surgical scissors market is growing in response to the growing demand for precise and accurate surgical equipment.

Furthermore, as plastic surgery becomes more popular, surgical scissors are being used for longer periods in various procedures. This is driving up demand for scissors that can withstand heavy loads while maintaining their sharpness for years. The growing need for small surgical scissors for comprehensive and accurate procedures propels the market forward even further. As a result, prominent businesses are considerably contributing to the growth of the surgical scissors industry by developing various surgical scissors based on their various purposes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arthrex, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin Group, Integra LifeSciences, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

