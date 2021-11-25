Global Wine Cork Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Natural Corks in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wine Cork Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wine cork market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wine-cork-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 22.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 25.7 Billion

The wine cork market is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for alcoholic beverages. The increasing population along with the rising popularity of wine across the globe and opening of wine and beer shops in emerging economies to further contribute towards the market’s growth. The demand for natural corks has been rising as it is 100% natural and are very much apt for aging wine for a long period and prevents leakage and extraction of flavours from the wine bottle. Also, the rising trend of online shopping for wines is likely to drive wine market and ultimately would lead to an increased demand for wine corks.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Wine corks are the stoppers which are used to seal wine bottles. Natural wine corks, agglomerated wine corks, and synthetic wine corks are the common types of wine corks. The type and size of the cork used largely depends on type of wine, diameter of the bottleneck, and amount of pressure contained within the bottle.

Based on the type of cork, the market is segmented into:

Depending on mode of distribution, the market is segmented as

Online

Offline

The market also analyses the regional markets, namely North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa for wine cork.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wine-cork-market

Market Trends

Use of natural cork stoppers is likely to continue in the coming years as well as it is the most suitable sealant providing proper conservation for wine without the change in its composition. Also, these corks are preferred by many wine growers as it is suitable for all kinds of wine. The increasing trend of using environment-friendly materials to further propel the market growth. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income of people and demand for different types of wines.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are PrecisionElite, Waterloo Container Company, J. C. Ribeiro, S. A, Amorim Cork, S.A, We Cork Inc., Jelinek Cork Group, Widgetco, Inc., M.A. Silva USA, LLC, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Household Robots Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/household-robots-market

Indian Advertising Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-advertising-market

Global Solar Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-cable-market

Global Kelly Drive Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kelly-drive-market

Global Tattoo Removal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-removal-market

Global Tall Oil Rosin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tall-oil-rosin-market

Global System Integration Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/system-integration-market

Global Solar Tracker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-tracker-market

Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate [SLES] Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photonic-integrated-circuits-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.