Latin America Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market to Register Considerable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Advanced Safety Features and Growing Disposable Incomes

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de los Sistemas Avanzados de Asistencia al Conductor (ADAS), Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado evaluándolo por el tipo de sensor, el tipo de sistema, la oferta, el nivel de autonomía, el canal de distribución, el tipo de vehículo, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the sensor type, system type, offering, level of autonomy, distribution channel, vehicle type, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-los-sistemas-avanzados-de-asistencia-al-conductor/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The advanced driver assistance system industry in Latin America has been registering considerable growth owing to the rising emphasis on maintaining driver vehicle safety. There is also a substantial surge in demand for vehicles with in-built advanced safety features, which further boosts the industry. The market is also supported by technological advancements, the emergence of autonomous cars, and the growth of the luxury cars segment. Increasing vehicle ownership and the accelerating consumer demand for comfort are projected to proliferate the demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles in the future.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-los-sistemas-avanzados-de-asistencia-al-conductor

Moreover, Latin America has a severe rate of fatalities and serious injuries from traffic accidents due to weak vehicle safety standards; however, many countries have made progress by implementing higher levels of protection and improving vehicle safety. Continuously upgrading vehicle safety standards will also lead to some mandatory ADAS features incorporated into vehicles. Hence, the region offers immense opportunities for the development of advanced driver assistance systems in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are employed in the vehicles to minimize human errors and assist the driver with information related to traffic, parking, blocks, nearby obstacles, and other driving-related warnings using a human-machine interface. ADAS includes a wide array of systems, including automatic parking, adaptive cruise control, automotive night vision, driver drowsiness detection, etc.

By sensor type, the market is divided into:

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared (IR) Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into:

Hardware

Software

By system type, the market is segmented into:

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS)

Adaptive Front Lighting System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Night Vision System

Road Sign Recognition System (RSRS)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Traffic Jam Assist System (TJAS)

Others

By level of autonomy, the market is divided into:

Level 1

Level 2 and Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Based on distribution channel, the report segments the market into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By vehicle type, the market can be divided into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Key regions covered include:

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the most important trends in the market is the rising number of partnerships and joint ventures between ADAS companies and car manufacturers. Moreover, the presence of the world’s top ten vehicle assembly companies in Mexico like General Motors, Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Honda and Mercedes-Benz also boost the automobile industry in the region. The demand for automotive ADAS is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing popularity of safety solutions and the rising disposable incomes of consumers. Brazil is another country that contributes significantly to the advanced driver assistance system market in Latin America.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG.

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

NXP Semiconductors

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Yates de Lujo – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-yates-de-lujo

Mercado Latinoamericano de Hipercoches – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-hipercoches

Mercado Latinoamericano de Trituradoras de Chatarra – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-trituradoras-de-chatarra

Mercado Latinoamericano de Accesorios Interiores del Coche – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-accesorios-interiores-del-coche

Mercado de Vehículo Eléctrico Híbrido de México – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-de-vehiculo-electrico-hibrido-de-mexico

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Informes De Expertos Contact Person: Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Alice Addy, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A. Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

+1 (818) 319-4060 Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA City: Sheridan

Sheridan State: Wyoming

Wyoming Country: United States

United States Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.