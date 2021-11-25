Latin American Digital Games Market Registers Rapid Growth due to Increased Technological Penetration, Enhanced Internet Connectivity and Introduction of Innovative Games

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de los Juegos Digitales, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de los juegos digitales en América Latina, evaluando el mercado por la plataforma, el modelo de suscripción, el dispositivo y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado general. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Digital Games Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin American digital games market, assessing the market based on the platform, subscription model, device, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for digital games in Latin America has been registering robust growth due to the increasing technological penetration making people more dependent upon smartphones, computers, and other digital devices. Moreover, in recent years, the number of gamers has grown significantly, thereby allowing the market to expand considerably. Furthermore, factors like improved internet connectivity and increased internet speed have also significantly boosted the market.

The constantly evolving games introduced by the key players in this industry have further attracted the users, as new and gripping games with unique challenges and goals to overcome are increasing the target audience’s interest in digital games. For instance, many key players such as Sony Corporation, Activision Blizzard, King, etc., are bringing sequels to the most played games globally.

The Covid-19 pandemic also played an important role in the growth of the digital games market in this region since a lack of human contact and absolute confinement made people more involved in digital games, which acted as a means of entertainment and a way of escape from reality. The number of gaming hours also saw a rise during this time. Such factors are positively affecting the market growth even though concerns about health, increased screen time and technological exposure are being raised.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Digital games are interactive games which are played on electronic devices such as consoles, computers, smartphones, etc. They allow one or more players to play together or at the same time, thereby providing entertainment.

By platform, the market is divided into:

Flash

iOS

Android

Social Network

Others

Based on subscription model, the market is segmented into:

Premium

Paymium

Freemium

Others

By device, the market is bifurcated into:

Computers

Laptops

Smartphones

Tablet

Console Unit

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Colombia

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The new trend being witnessed in the market for digital games in Latin America is that fighting games are gaining immense popularity among people, followed by racing games. Companies are focussing on introducing more such genres along with adventure games into the gaming nexus.

Additionally, the current trend also demonstrates the prominence of freemium subscription model among people. Not only does it have a strong market presence today, but it is also a fast-growing segment. Moreover, consoles are an important part of the digital gaming market, especially that of Mexico. However, an upward trend of mobile gaming has been witnessed, taking over console gaming.

Key Market Players

This report provides the profiles of the major players, covering their market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

The key players in the market are:

Activision Blizzard

Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

Electronic Arts

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Company

NEXON Co., Ltd

Sega Corporation

Others

As the demand for digital games is rapidly increasing among the audience, the key industry players are evolving and expanding at a robust pace. For instance, on 30th March 2021, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. introduced its smash-hit digital card game Hearthstone which caused frenzy and excitement among the users. Similarly, in March 2021, Activision Blizzard, Inc. introduced another digital game called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time which was said to be available for PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is expected that the arrival of new and innovative games will present growth opportunities for the market, as users want new experience and diverse games.

Moreover, new partnerships, mergers and acquisitions form an important part of the market. Microsoft Corporation’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of game developer Bethesda, will strengthen its hold over the gaming market.

