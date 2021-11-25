Infection Surveillance Solutions Market | Exclusive Study on the Latest Reports, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Infection surveillance solutions refer to the software and integrated entities that helps to gather the medical data related to factors causing healthcare associated infections (HAIs) in the medical facilities and offer features in order to monitor, analyze, control as well as create a control action plan to reduce and prevent the HAIs. The growth of the Infection Surveillance Solutions in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare associated infections, government initiatives for prevention of healthcare associated infections (HAIs), rise in the integration of information technology into various healthcare platforms are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by various factors such as high costs of the software and dearth of skilled professionals to offer services in remote areas.

The Infection Surveillance Solutions in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems.

Here we have listed the top Infection Surveillance Solutions Market companies

BD

Wolters Kluwer

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Premier

Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.)

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Deb Group Ltd.

VigiLanz Corporation

PeraHealth

Key Questions regarding Current Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Landscape

1. What are the current options for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market?

2. How many companies are developing for the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market?

3. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Infection Surveillance Solutions market?

4. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

5. What is the unmet need for current Infection Surveillance Solutions Market?

6. What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Infection Surveillance Solutions?

7. What are the critical designations that have been granted for Infection Surveillance Solutions Market?

The global Infection Surveillance Solutions market is segmented on the basis of therapy area and distribution channel. On the basis of the therapy the segment is classified as hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. On the basis of the distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

