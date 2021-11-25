Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Complete PDF Guide

Robot-Assisted Surgical are surgical procedures performed using robotic systems. These were developed to overthrow the preexisting limitations of minimally invasive surgical procedures and to reinforce the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.
#Roboticsurgery, or robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery — procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.
Robotic surgery has been rapidly adopted by hospitals in the United States and Europe for use in the treatment of a wide range of conditions.
The most widely used clinical robotic surgical system includes a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached to them. The surgeon controls the arms while seated at a computer console near the operating table. The console gives the surgeon a high-definition, magnified, 3-D view of the surgical site. The surgeon leads other team members who assist during the operation.
