EV Traction Motor Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Revenue and sales, Trends and Developments, Forecast by 2028

The “Global EV traction motor Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of EV traction motor market with detailed market segmentation by motor type, and vehicle type, and geography. The global EV traction motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV traction motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

– AB SKF

– ABB Ltd.

– Avid Technology Limited

– Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

– Nidec Corporation

– Parker-Hannifin Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Valeo SA

– ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

– Zytek Group Limited

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on EV Traction Motor Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the EV Traction Motor and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for Energy-Efficient Motors and growing investments in the railway sector are the major drivers for the growth of the EV traction motor market. The increasing focus on electric vehicles is creating opportunities for the EV traction motor market in the coming years.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the EV Traction Motor market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the EV Traction Motor market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global EV traction motor market is segmented on the motor type, and vehicle type. Based on motor type, the market is segmented into AC traction motors, DC traction motors. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Important Key questions answered in EV Traction Motor market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of EV Traction Motor in 2028?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in EV Traction Motor market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk, and Driving Force of EV Traction Motor market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global EV Traction Motor Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global EV Traction Motor Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global EV Traction Motor Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

