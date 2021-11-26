Global Allyl Alcohol Market To Be Driven By Growing Plastic Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Allyl Alcohol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global allyl alcohol market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 1%

Allyl alcohol finds extensive use in the manufacturing of safety glass, CRT panels, paints and coatings, silane coupling agents, optical resins, and polymer crosslinking agents. Due to its high demand in the glycerol production and a large variety of polymerisable esters, the demand for allyl alcohol is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. However, due to strict environmental laws and regulations in regions such as the North America and Europe, the demand for allyl alcohol might be constrained.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Allyl alcohol is a colourless liquid that emits a mustard-like odour. While its vapours are thicker than air, but allyl alcohol is less dense than water.

By application, the market is segmented into:

Optical Resins

Safety Glass

CRT Screens

Paints and Coatings

Silane Coupling Agents

Polymer Crosslinking Agents

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for allyl alcohol is expected to increase with the development of the BDO industry and coupling agents. Because of the strong demand for high-end goods, many businesses are beginning to concentrate on the high-end market. The Chinese allyl alcohol industry is currently actively attempting to migrate to the high-end allyl alcohol field, as well as expanding the downstream industry chain. Western Europe and North America are the leading the allyl alcohol market in terms of the production and consumption of allyl alcohol due to the extensive demand for the production of various chemical intermediates and polymer products. While Western Europe and North America have a large market share, growth is moderate in these regions and this trend is expected to continue for the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Showa Denko K.K., Seqens Group, Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC), and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

