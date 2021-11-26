Global Artificial Saliva Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Popularity Of Oral Sprays In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Artificial Saliva Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global artificial saliva market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-saliva-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): – 7%

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) has shown an increase in the incidences of oral diseases. Thus, the growing focus on oral health is expected to be beneficial for the growth of the artificial saliva market. The growth of the demand for artificial saliva is driven by the increase in disposable income and the rise in per capita spending over the past few years. Increasing cancer incidences and a greater need for therapies such as radiation or chemotherapy raise the incidence of dry mouth, further the artificial saliva market growth.

However, the number of dry mouth treatment alternatives available, including acupuncture, herbal remedies, and salivary stimulants, are hampering the adoption of artificial saliva, and limiting the growth of the market for artificial saliva. In addition, artificial saliva market prospects are hindered by research and development (R&D) activities for the development of artificial salivary glands to be used in the treatment of individuals suffering from salivary damage coupled with saliva stimulating pens.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Artificial saliva serves as a supplement that moistens and lubricates the mouth temporarily. It does not activate the operation of the salivary gland but produces a protective film to help minimise dry mouth symptoms and help prevent health problems such as inflammation, rotting of the tooth, and stickiness in the mouth and bad breath. Artificial saliva is primarily prepared by mixing water and other ingredients such as carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), glycerin, minerals, xylitol, and others.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-saliva-market

By form, the industry is divided into:

Oral Spray

Oral Rinse

Dissolving Tablets

Gel

Powder

Others

Based on type, the market is segmented into:

Adult

Paediatrics

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Ageing is a significant cause of dry mouth to occur. Thus, the growing ageing population is boosting the growth of the global market for artificial saliva. It is simple to use artificial saliva products, such as oral gels and oral liquids, which is leading to their higher adoption. Also, during their use, there are fewer side effects and less risks, which is further supporting the growth of the market demand.

North America is expected to dominate the global demand for artificial saliva, followed by Europe. The growth of the demand for artificial saliva in both regions is due to the easy availability of artificial saliva products and the presence of a large customer base due to the significant presence of enhanced medical infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Livealth Biopharma Pvt Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/giant-cell-arteritis-treatment-market

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Alternative Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alternative-cancer-treatment-market

Atrophic Scar Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/atrophic-scar-treatment-market

Cleanroom Technology Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cleanroom-technology-market

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Haemoglobinopathies Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/haemoglobinopathies-market

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-antibiotic-pharmaceuticals-market

Effervescent Products Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/effervescent-products-market

Autogenous Vaccines Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/autogenous-vaccines-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.