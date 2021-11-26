Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, AGY Holding Corp

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chopped Strand Glass Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, AGY Holding Corp, Cam ElyafSanayii A.S., Eastern Industrial Company (EICO), Lanxess AG, Saint-Gobain S.A, Taishan Fiberglass, KCC Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat

Powder Bonded Glass Mat



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial & Chemical

Marine

Sports Equipment

Other



The Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Overview

1.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Product Overview

1.2 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat

1.2.2 Powder Bonded Glass Mat

1.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Chopped Strand Glass Mat Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chopped Strand Glass Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chopped Strand Glass Mat as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Chopped Strand Glass Mat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Application

4.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Construction & Infrastructure

4.1.4 Industrial & Chemical

4.1.5 Marine

4.1.6 Sports Equipment

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country

5.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country

6.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country

8.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chopped Strand Glass Mat Business

10.1 Owens Corning

10.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.1.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Owens Corning Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Owens Corning Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.2 Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

10.2.1 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.2.5 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

10.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Recent Development

10.4 AGY Holding Corp

10.4.1 AGY Holding Corp Corporation Information

10.4.2 AGY Holding Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AGY Holding Corp Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 AGY Holding Corp Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.4.5 AGY Holding Corp Recent Development

10.5 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S.

10.5.1 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.5.5 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Recent Development

10.6 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)

10.6.1 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.6.5 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Recent Development

10.7 Lanxess AG

10.7.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lanxess AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lanxess AG Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lanxess AG Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.7.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development

10.8 Saint-Gobain S.A

10.8.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.8.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

10.9 Taishan Fiberglass

10.9.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.9.2 Taishan Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Taishan Fiberglass Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Taishan Fiberglass Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.9.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

10.10 KCC Corporation

10.10.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

10.10.2 KCC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 KCC Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 KCC Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.10.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

10.11.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered

10.11.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Distributors

12.3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”