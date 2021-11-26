Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, AGY Holding Corp

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Chopped Strand Glass Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, AGY Holding Corp, Cam ElyafSanayii A.S., Eastern Industrial Company (EICO), Lanxess AG, Saint-Gobain S.A, Taishan Fiberglass, KCC Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials
Market Segmentation by Product:
Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat
Powder Bonded Glass Mat
Market Segmentation by Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction & Infrastructure
Industrial & Chemical
Marine
Sports Equipment
Other
The Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Chopped Strand Glass Mat market expansion?
- What will be the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Chopped Strand Glass Mat market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Chopped Strand Glass Mat market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Chopped Strand Glass Mat market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Chopped Strand Glass Mat market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Overview
1.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Product Overview
1.2 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat
1.2.2 Powder Bonded Glass Mat
1.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Chopped Strand Glass Mat Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chopped Strand Glass Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chopped Strand Glass Mat as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Chopped Strand Glass Mat Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Application
4.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Aerospace
4.1.3 Construction & Infrastructure
4.1.4 Industrial & Chemical
4.1.5 Marine
4.1.6 Sports Equipment
4.1.7 Other
4.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Chopped Strand Glass Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country
5.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country
6.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country
8.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chopped Strand Glass Mat Business
10.1 Owens Corning
10.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.1.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Owens Corning Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Owens Corning Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.2 Jushi Group Co. Ltd.
10.2.1 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.2.5 Jushi Group Co. Ltd. Recent Development
10.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation
10.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Recent Development
10.4 AGY Holding Corp
10.4.1 AGY Holding Corp Corporation Information
10.4.2 AGY Holding Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 AGY Holding Corp Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 AGY Holding Corp Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.4.5 AGY Holding Corp Recent Development
10.5 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S.
10.5.1 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.5.5 Cam ElyafSanayii A.S. Recent Development
10.6 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)
10.6.1 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.6.5 Eastern Industrial Company (EICO) Recent Development
10.7 Lanxess AG
10.7.1 Lanxess AG Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lanxess AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Lanxess AG Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Lanxess AG Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.7.5 Lanxess AG Recent Development
10.8 Saint-Gobain S.A
10.8.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information
10.8.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.8.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development
10.9 Taishan Fiberglass
10.9.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information
10.9.2 Taishan Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Taishan Fiberglass Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Taishan Fiberglass Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.9.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development
10.10 KCC Corporation
10.10.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information
10.10.2 KCC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 KCC Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 KCC Corporation Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.10.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development
10.11 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials
10.11.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Chopped Strand Glass Mat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Chopped Strand Glass Mat Products Offered
10.11.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Distributors
12.3 Chopped Strand Glass Mat Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
