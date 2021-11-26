Global Chromhidrosis Treatment Market To Be Driven By The Rising Skin Disease Treatments In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Chromhidrosis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chromhidrosis treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, treatment type, route of administration, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 19 Billion (Global Skin Diseases Treatment Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3% (Global Skin Diseases Treatment Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 23 Billion (Global Skin Diseases Treatment Market)

The global chromhidrosis treatment market is being driven by the rising occurrence of chronic skin diseases across the world. The growing trends of beauty consciousness and subsequent anti-aging treatments involving botulinum toxin type A are adding to the market growth. The market is being bolstered by the rising number of patients affected by diabetes and kidney diseases, which generally lead to aberrant body odors. The rising disposable incomes, coupled with the growing aging population, are propelling the market growth. Capsaicin is a chemical compound used in chromhidrosis treatment which is responsible for the activation of certain nerve cells. The easy availability of such chemicals is expected to complement the market growth of chromhidrosis treatment over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chromhidrosis is a rare condition characterized by the secretion of coloured sweat. The apocrine and eccrine glands are responsible for sweat production in the human body. Chromhidrosis can be caused by various agents like colouring agents used as food additives. It can be treated via Botox injections, topical capsaicin cream, liposuction, and other medical and home remedies.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into:

Apocrine Chromhidrosis

Eccrine Chromhidrosis

Pseudochromhidrosis

Others

Based on treatment type, the industry is being categorized into:

Botox

Liposuction

Surgery

Home Remedies

Others

By route of administration, the market is divided into:

Topical

Parental

Others

Based on end-use, the market can be divided into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty and Dermatology Clinics

Others

The major regions for the chromhidrosis treatment market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Injections of botulinum toxin type A are gaining popularity as they are known to eliminate unwanted facial wrinkles. This anti-aging property of botulinum is fuelling its demand in the skincare industry. Moreover, the growing regulatory approvals for drugs in the United States and Canada are anticipated to provide positive prospects for market growth. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Botox drugs for the treatment of spasticity among children of age two years or older. Such developments in the industry are predicted to provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the global chromhidrosis treatment market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Meditox Co., Ltd., Ipsen Group, and AbbVie Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

